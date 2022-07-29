Francis Schoneberg, 88

Francis William Schoneberg, 88, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

A Memorial Service to celebrate and honor Francis's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Private family burial will be held at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Francis was born on Oct. 11, 1933, in Wood River, to Benjamin and Verna (Tuffs) Schoneberg. He grew up in Wood River and graduated from Wood River High School, Class of 1951.

On March 28, 1962, he married the love of his life, Donna Rae Babe. To this union they were blessed with a daughter, Diane.

Francis farmed in the Wood River area until 1970, when he began working on a cattle farm. He then managed a feed lot for T&E Cattle in Bertrand until his retirement when he and Donna moved to Grand Island.

He was a member of 1st United Methodist of Wood River and was born again through baptism on March 28, 1937. Francis was also a member of the Eagles and a charter member of the Hall County Sheriff's Posse.

Francis was a true cowboy and loved all that came with it. He particularly enjoyed rodeos, horses, and dogs.

Those left to cherish Francis's memory include: his daughter, Diane (Paul) Lowell of Grand Island; grandchildren, Kelly (Brad) Dobesh, Shannon Lowell-Tagge, and Shawn Lowell; six great-grandchildren, Breana, Shelby, Cody, Kristopher, Joshua, and Tyler; a great-great-grandson, Zaiden and one on the way; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Judy.

Francis was proceeded in death by his wife of 49 years, Donna; his parents; infant sister; and brother, Ben.