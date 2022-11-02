Francisco Rosas, 87

Francisco J. Rosas, 87, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Jorge Canela will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are encouraged to sign Francisco's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Francisco was born Aug. 10, 1935, in Mexico City, Mexico. He was the son of Ramon and Petra (Pedroza) Rosas. Francisco grew up in Mexico. He married Benita Torres on Feb. 25, 1956, in Mexico City, Mexico. In 1964, Francisco immigrated with his family to the United States. He established his home in Grand Island where he was a Master Mason bricklayer, retiring in 1990 due to medical issues. His wife Benita died Nov. 21, 2010.

Francisco's faith and family were the two most important things in his life. He enjoyed daily and special gatherings with his family. He was a lover of all animals, enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, crafts, ceramic painting, and music.

He was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral and served as a Eucharistic Minister for several years.

Francisco is survived by his sons, Fidencio Rosas of Grand Island, Augustine (Debi) Rosas of Hastings, Raymond Rosas of Aurora, Ricardo (Katie) Rosas of Rushville, Simon (Sheila) Rosas of Grand Island; daughters, Dolores (Doug) Harders of Grand Island, Susana Steele of Lincoln, Rosa (Mike) Fletcher of Grand Island, Andrea Rosas of Grand Island; sister, Catalina Aldana of Grand Island. Others left to cherish his memory include his 27 grandchildren, 44 1 great-grandchildren, and 2 1 great-great-grandchildren.

Francisco was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Benita; infant child; and son, Federico “Fred” Rosas.