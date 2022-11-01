 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Francisco Rosas

  0

Francisco Rosas, 87

Francisco J. Rosas, 87, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Jorge Canela will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are encouraged to sign Francisco's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

