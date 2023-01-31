Frank Haack Jr., 70

HASTINGS — Frank D. Haack Jr., 70, of Hastings, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Eagles Club, 107 North Denver Avenue, Hastings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Kathy Haack which will be distributed between a Glioblastoma Foundation and Mary Lanning Hospice Care. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

He was born in Crete on May 10, 1952, to Frank D. and Maxine (Mason) Haack Sr. Frank moved with his family to Grand Island as a small child. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1970. After high school, he married Susan Traudt in 1973 and resided in Grand Island. They had four children together. They divorced in 1989. Later, he married Kathy (Malesker) Kendall in 2002. They moved to Hastings in 2003. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this past July.

Frank worked for Bellows Outdoor Advertisingamar Advertising in Grand Island for over 30 years. Most recently he was employed with Flowserve in Hastings for over 15 years.

He was a lifetime member of A.B.A.T.E. of Nebraska. One of the many hobbies he enjoyed was riding his Harley Davidson. He also enjoyed music, music had been a part of his life starting at a very early age from piano lessons to teaching himself how to play the guitar. His first band where he played lead guitar and sang was The Strangers who played out of his parent's garage. Other bands he played and sang in were Twisters, Deadwood, Shifter, and most recently Smokey B and the XYZs. The reserved Frank everyone knew came alive on the stage playing and singing in front of the crowd.

If he wasn't playing with the band, he enjoyed garage sales, junking, and attending auctions. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, playing board games, attending sporting events, and attending dance recitals for the grandkids.

While Frank's kids were growing up, he was very active coaching them, taking them dirt bike riding, fishing, and playing at the arcade.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; three brothers, David of Missouri, Avery of Nebraska, and Kurt of Kansas; four children, Jereme and (Shankari) Haack of Washington, Amber and (Henry) Larsen of Iowa, Danielle and (Eric) Noll of Kansas, and Jonathan and (Clinet) Haack of Nebraska; two step-children, Rachel Kendall of Nebraska and David Kendall of Iowa; and he was a very proud grandfather of 19 grandchildren with one on the way and two great-grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; an aunt; and an uncle.