Frank Hostler Jr., 85

ALAMO, Texas — Frank Edward Hostler Jr, 85, of Alamo, Texas passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at his home after a short time in hospice.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Marty Egging will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Apfel Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral at Westlawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Apfel Funeral Home.

Frank was born in Grand Island on June 24, 1937. He grew up on a farm in St. Libory. He graduated from Grand Island High School in 1955. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force on Aug. 12, 1955. After four years of service, two of which were spent in Misawa, Japan, he was honorably discharged on Aug. 11, 1959.

Frank was married to Sherry Irene Semones on April 23, 1960; they were married 46 years. After the death of his first wife, Frank was married to Sharon Anne Briggs on Dec. 27, 2007; they were married for 13 years.

Frank worked as a salesman for the American Tobacco Company, then John O'Connor Food Company, and then until his retirement for General Foods, Kraft – General Foods and Phillip Morris in 1996. He was actively involved in the Knights of Columbus, Marriage Encounter, as well as spending his free time fishing, gardening, and cross-stitching.

After his retirement, Frank spent 25 years at Alamo Rose RV Park in Alamo, Texas. The first 23 years he spent 6 months of the year at Alamo Rose and 6 months traveling by RV across the United States visiting family, friends and site seeing. In retirement he continued to enjoy cross stitching, wood carving and diamond painting. His children never knew he was such an amazing artist until after his retirement. The last two years of his life, Frank lived full time at the Alamo Rose RV Park.

Frank is survived by his brother, Jerry Hostler; three children, Jennifer Hostler, James Hostler and his spouse Twila Hostler, Lisa Hostler; his son Joseph Hostler's widow; and Janet Courtney and her spouse Michael Courtney; six grandchildren, Chelsea Hostler, Yvonne Brinker, Jacob Hostler, Carissa Courtney, Jonathan Courtney, and Nathaniel Courtney; and one great-grandchild, Parker Hostler.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Josephine Hostler; his brother, Daniel Hostler; both wives, Sherry Semones Hostler and Sharon Briggs-Hostler; his son, Joseph Hostler; and his granddaughter, Natalie Hostler.

His family will miss his big smiles and boisterous laugh.