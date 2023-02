Frank Hostler Jr, 85

Frank Edward Hostler Jr, 85, of Alamo, Texas, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at his home after a short time in hospice.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Rev. Marty Egging Officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm. on Friday, Feb. 3 at Apfel Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral at Westlawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Apfel Funeral Home.