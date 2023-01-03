Frank Smutny, 82

Frank Donald Smutny, 82, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, also at the funeral home.

Frank was born on April 20, 1940, in Seward, to Frank Emil and Ellice (Bohaty) Smutny. He was raised on a farm north of Seward, attending a country school and then graduating from Seward High School in 1958. Frank served six years in the Army National Guard, while attending Southeast Community College - Milford Campus for tool and die.

On June 6, 1965, Frank was united in marriage to Diane Dickson in Overton. Three children were born into this union. The couple initially moved to Hastings, then Columbus, and Tulsa, Okla., before finally settling in Grand Island in 1969. Frank opened H&S Precision Tooling in 1969 and sold the business when he retired in 2019.

Frank was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. He was also a member of the Shriners-Tehama Temple of Hastings, Masonic Ashlar Lodge #33 of Grand Island, the Nebraska Masonic York Rite, the Saddle Club, and the district 8 Abate Motorcycle Organization. He served as a volunteer fireman for the Overton Fire Department.

In his spare time, Frank enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool, gardening, playing poker, and drawing blueprints of items he would plan to build. He loved his Harley rides for poker runs. His phone greeting of “How Do” will forever be missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Diane; his children, Brian (Heidi) Smutny, Jonell (Randy Shaw) Wilsey, and Adriane (Jared) Ummel; a sister, Patricia (Bill) Ramsay; eight grandchildren, Tyler and JT Vogt, Frank Dalton and Dawson Smutny, and Jacob, Jordan, Jaxson and Joshua Ummel; and four great grandchildren, Brayleigh, Maddyson, Raiden and ZaiDee Diane Vogt; and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Joyce McCourt, and JoAnn and Maurice Hassenplug; a sister- and brother-in-law, Janice and Larry Streit; a son-in-law, Lloyd Wilsey; and his in-laws Fred and Edith Dickson.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

