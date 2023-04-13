Franklin T. Eurek, 78

KEARNEY - Franklin T. Eurek, 78, of Kearney, died April 11, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veteran's Home in Kearney. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 am, April 18, 2023 at St. Josaphat Catholic Church in Loup City, Nebraska with Fr. Richard Piontkowkski officiating. A Knights of Columbus rosary will be said prior to the Mass at the church. A burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with Military Honors. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, April 17, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.

Frank was born on November 2, 1944 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Loup City to Thomas and Helen (Stenka) Eurek. He grew up on the family farm and attended Turkey Roost Country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Loup City Public School in 1962. After graduation, Frank helped on the family farm while working a variety of jobs. In August 1965, he was drafted into the US Army, serving most of his service time in Korea in the classified communications division. Frank was honorably discharged in June 1967. He then returned to the family farm, first working in partnership with his parents; and then in 1975, he took ownership of the farm. Frank and Maryann were recognized by the Aksarben Foundation with the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award in 2011. The farm remained in the family for a total of 109 years.

He was united in marriage to Maryann Pedersen on March 6, 1971. To this union two children were born Jennifer and Jeff.

During his lifetime, Frank was involved in several organizations. In 1967, he became a lifetime member of the Loup City Post of the American Legion. He served a term as commander, was a member of the executive board, many years on the Honor Guard for funerals, and was awarded Legionnaire of the year in 2008. He served several terms on the St. Josaphat Catholic Church Parish Council. In 1973, he was commissioned in the first group of Eucharist Ministers and continued to serve until 2017. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5455. He served on the Washington Township Board, school board of Moon Creek Country School, member of the Loup City Economic Development committee and the Sherman County Planning/Zoning Commission.

Frank enjoyed hunting, attending his children and grandchildren's activities, spending quiet time with his dogs, and finding ways to conserve nature for future generations. Frank's life centered around family, farm, faith, friends, and being a veteran.

He is survived by his wife Maryann, daughter Jennifer, son Jeff and daughter-in-law Carrie, grandchildren Carleigh Eurek and Jensen Eurek all of Kearney; brothers and sisters-in-law Ernest Eurek of Lewisville Texas, David and Janet Eurek of Howells, Diana Eurek of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Marcia Pedersen of Plattsmouth; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Edward and Ken Eurek, sisters-in-law Eileen Eurek and Lorraine Eurek; brother-in-law Roger Pedersen; grandson Carter Eurek; parents-in-law Clifford and Donna Pedersen.