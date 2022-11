Fred Speed, 90

DONIPHAN — Fred J. Speed, 90, of Doniphan, formerly of Chapman, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Doniphan.

To honor Fred's wishes cremation was chosen, services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Chapman Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.