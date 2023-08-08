Frederic Drummond Sr., 84

HASTINGS — Hastings resident Frederic Aaron “Fred” Drummond Sr., 84, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Fred was born on September 28, 1938, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Ray & Mabel (Vincent) Drummond. He married Patricia Clark on February 16, 1960, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fred served his country honorably for several years, including two years of active duty with the Army and four years with the National Guard. Fred was the owner of Drummond’s Construction and Precast Steps.

Fred was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Central Nebraska Dirt Track Racing (#61), National Hot Rod Association, Tri-City Street Rods, Just for Fun Car Club, Hastings Board of Education for four years, Hastings City Council member and Board President, owner of Freddie D’s Pool Hall, Fred’s Mini Mix Concrete, Hastings Youth Boxing Club District Director, Hastings Junior Chamber of Commerce, graduated from Missouri Auction School, delivered Meals on Wheels for over 10 years, an active member in the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans Club, and served with the Hastings Military Honor Guard for several years.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; and infant son, LeRoy Drummond; a granddaughter, Kasey Thaut; five brothers, Melvin, Ernie, George and Ray Donald Drummond, and Gary Hiermeirer; and three sisters, Luella Farnam, MaryLou Chabot, and Marcella Kuhn.

Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Drummond; a son, Frederic (Chris) Drummond Jr. of Florida; son, Roydean Drummond of Hastings; daughter, Jodie (Greg) Bard of Lincoln; daughter, Trisha (Rick) Thaut of Hastings; 12 grandchildren, Aaron Drummond, Sunny Drummond, Jessica Drummond, Kelsie Bard, Summer Freeland, Dylan Bard, Lekci Thaut, Ashley Bard, Matthew Drummond, Joshua Drummond, Nicholas Drummond and Forest Drummond. seven great-grandchildren, Keagen, Haizlee, Beckam, Breeleigh, Brekynn, Braeli, and Oclend; and a stepsister, Shirley Phillips of Columbus.