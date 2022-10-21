Frederick 'Fred' Rother

‘Fred' Rother, 89

WOLBACH — Frederick P. “Fred” Rother, 89, of Wolbach, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wolbach. The service will be livestreamed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwRtlJ-igkhosan-87wbX5A. The Rev. Glenda Pearson will officiate. Burial with military honors by Ray Mapes American Legion Post 236 & U. S. Army Funeral Honors Team will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach.

Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Fred was born on July 5, 1933, on the family farm in Greeley County, the son of Paul H. and Mary T. (Kock) Rother.

He grew up on the family farm and attended Wolbach Public Schools, graduating from Wolbach High School in 1950. He then attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont for two years and then attended UN-L, graduating in 1954.

He then served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was united in marriage to Wanda C. Freeland on Oct. 11, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wolbach. The couple farmed near Wolbach until moving into Wolbach in 2006.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday School for over 25 years. He was also a member of Ray Mapes American Legion Post 236, Wolbach Community Club and former member of Farmer's Union. He enjoyed leather work, playing cribbage and making rhubarb wine.

He is survived by his wife, of 64 years, Wanda of Wolbach; children and spouses, Pam Danker of Elba, Pat and Greg Tatro of Grand Island and Phillip and Julia Rother of Vonore, Tenn; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Ladene and Don Mueller of Aurora, Colo., Bryce and Betty Rother of Grand Island and Myron and Donna Rother of Wolbach.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Greg Dankert; and his in-laws, Louie and Gladys Freeland.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Fred's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.