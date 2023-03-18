Frederick Roth, 91

RAVENNA — Frederick R. Roth, 91, of Ravenna, departed to eternal life with his Savior on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the VA Medical Center in Grand Island.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. Pastor Russell Bonine will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Frederick Robert Roth was born on Dec. 3, 1931, on the family farm east of Ravenna.

Frederick was baptized Dec. 20, 1931, and confirmed May 20, 1945, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayestown. He attended Ravenna High School, graduating at the age of 16 in 1948. Frederick continued to farm with his family until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952, where he served as a radio operator in Korea. A memorable experience for him was acting as the radio operator for General Maxwell Taylor while he was visiting the front lines. For his military service, Frederick was awarded the Korean Service Medal with Two Bronze Stars, Combat Infantry Badge, UN Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

Upon his discharge from the service in 1954, Frederick returned to farming in the Ravenna area. He married Leonora Muhlbach on March 20, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in North Shelton. They raised their three children Timothy, Sandra, and Mark on the farm, cultivating various crops through the years. When not in the fields, Frederick enjoyed creating and “tinkering” with wood, metal, and machinery and had a great love of books and history.

Frederick was elected as Justice of the Peace for the Bristol Township and began service on the Nebraska Bristol Township Board in January 1969. He was employed by the Sherman County ASCS for a period of years in the 1970s and also served as a Sherman County supervisor for a term (1976). Through the years, Frederick was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna Nebraska where he participated in choir and Bible studies, also serving as an elder and other offices in the church.

Those that knew Frederick could count on his quick wit, practical wisdom, his kindness, and his ability to seek the silver lining in all challenging circumstances. Frederick was strong and unwavering in his faith, confidently professing Jesus Christ as Lord. He loved his family and greatly enjoyed the time his children and grandchildren spent with him at the farm.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Leonora (Muhlbach); children, Timothy (Rhonda) Roth of Bellevue, Sandra (Patrick) Boley of Ashland, Mark (Brenda) Roth of Camarillo, Calif,; sisters, Audrey Ball of Harvard Mass., and Erma Kaiser of Bellevue, Wash.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Frederick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wayne and Harry Roth; and sister, Lurlie Bedke.