Frederick Roth, 91

RAVENNA — Frederick R. Roth, 91, of Ravenna, departed to eternal life with his Savior on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the VA Medical Center in Grand Island.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. Pastor Russell Bonine will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com