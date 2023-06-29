Gail E. Brummund, 75

GRAND ISLAND — Gail E. Brummund, 75, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, in the sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the kitchen renovation project at the church.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Gail was born January 28, 1948, to Robert and Audrey (Bayne) Brummund in Grand Island. He was the second child of five. Gail received his education in the Giltner Public Schools where he was involved with band and sports. He played basketball and football and participated in track while in high school in addition to helping on the family farm and working for other farmers in the area.

He attended Central Community College in Hastings and graduated from IBM school in Kansas City. Gail went to work for Overland National Bank in Grand Island in its computer department when the department took up the whole basement of the building. He later moved into banking itself and worked his way up from teller to Vice President becoming a Loan officer. During his 42 years of banking, he completed Basic School of Banking courses, traveling around the country to take the classes. He always had great concern for his customers.

In addition to banking, he was a “gentleman farmer,” helping on the family farm nights and weekends. He had a strong connection to the land and loved the farming. He realized that his “happy place” ‘was driving a tractor back and forth across the land.

Gail married Debbra Bonsack on December 21, 1969. They were blessed with three sons, Barry, Brian and Bradley. Gail loved teaching his sons the ins and outs of fishing and spent many weekends at the lake. He also enjoyed attending their school and sporting events and playing catch in the backyard. He loved being a father.

And then he got to become a grandpa to Gavin, Matthew, Sam, Katie and Marin Brummund. What a joy this was in his life. He had fun riding 4-wheelers at the farm when the grandkids were old enough, engaging in water gun battles, and teaching them to fish.

Gail was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for many years where he served on various boards and committees. He also served the Grand Island community by participating in service organizations such as Lions Club and Jaycees.

Gail is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deb; his sons and their families: Barry, Jennifer, Matthew and Katie; Brian and Emily; and Brad, Jennifer, Gavin, Sam and Marin; his siblings, Bob (Kandy) Brummund, Jan Brummund, and Diane Pokorney; and a niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Herb and Elsie Bonsack, his brother Larry; and two sisters in law, Lyanne Lange and Kathy Brummund.