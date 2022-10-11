 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Galen Meyer

  • 0

Galen ‘Gus' Meyer, 69

Galen R. “Gus” Meyer, 69, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at CHI Health – St. Francis in Grand Island, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. at Curran Funeral Chapel. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue roofs installed onto damaged homes in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts