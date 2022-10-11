Galen Meyer

Galen ‘Gus' Meyer, 69

Galen R. “Gus” Meyer, 69, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at CHI Health – St. Francis in Grand Island, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. at Curran Funeral Chapel. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.