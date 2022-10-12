Galen Meyer

Galen ‘Gus' Meyer, 69

Galen R. “Gus” Meyer, 69, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at CHI Health – St. Francis in Grand Island, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Curran Funeral Chapel. You are encouraged to sign Gus' guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Gus Meyer was born on March 19, 1953, in Kearney to Gaylord and Joan (Miller) Meyer and resided in Shelton. He graduated from Shelton High School in 1971, then continued his education at Chadron State College, graduating in 1975. Gus worked at New Holland 42 years, retiring in 2016. While working at New Holland, he then met his soon-to-be wife, Kim Pfeifer, marrying her in 1983. Their children and those they chose as spouses are Annaliese (Jared) Leiser, Allison (Alex) Bendt, Wade (Ashlee Brandt) Meyer, and Grant (Ashley Scherer) Meyer all of Grand Island. Granddaughters include Scarlett, Ruby, and Scout Leiser, and Sloane Bendt. His parents, Gaylord and Joan Meyer reside in Kearney. His siblings include his brother, Kevin Meyer and sister, Diane (Donnell) Bombeck of Shelton, sister, Jan (Steve) Spellman of Kearney and sister, Linda Hansen of Lincoln. Gus has a large group of extended family that he cherished.

Gus had a passion for his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. He was all about his granddaughters and will continue to enjoy the memories made from heaven with all who love him now and forever. Gus went through a year-long journey with cancer and heart problems which led to many other complications.

He was proceeded in death by his in-laws, Clarence and Virginia Pfeifer.

Northwest Public School and its activities were a priority for Gus, therefore all memorials that are sent to the family will then be distributed to Northwest Public Schools in his name.