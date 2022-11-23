Galen Wray

Galen was born Feb. 25, 1972, in Ord to Delores and John Wray. Galen grew up in North Loup, and graduated in 1991 from North Loup-Scotia High School in Scotia with high honors. Galen received his undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in environmental studies. There he met his wife Michelle Haddix and they were married for 19 years. Galen and Michelle moved to Fort Collins, Colo. in 2005, so that Michelle could get her Master's degree. Galen and Michelle have two boys, Ethan who is 5 and Aiden who is 2. Galen worked for Waste Not Recycling for over 10 years as a recycling technician at Poudre Valley Hospital and was a Zumba instructor for the City of Fort Collins. Despite having two artificial knees, he was very passionate about fitness. He taught Zumba classes and had a strong connection with all his fellow fitness instructors and students. Galen's other passion in life was his boys and he was a very loving and dedicated father. Galen was a life-long learner and always had a large stack of library books around the house on a variety of subjects. Galen also enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, keeping chickens and fancied himself an urban farmer.