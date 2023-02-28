Jerry was born to Chris and Elizabeth Boilesen in Cotesfield. Jerry was a veteran, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and fixer of all things. After graduating from high school in Scotia, he set off for California in search of a career in aviation, earning his Airframe and Powerplant Certificate from Northrop Aeronautical Institute in California. Certificate in hand, he joined the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic and served for four years, which included a tour in Japan. Fun fact: his cell phone passcode was the tail number of one of “his” planes from the time he served. Upon discharge, Jerry joined the commercial airline industry. He met the love of his life, with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage, while working at the Des Moines airport. Introduced by mutual friends, Andrea “Andy” Huddleston was a ticket agent at the time. Two children and five “adventures in moving” followed. Upon Jerry's retirement, Webster City was chosen as their forever home. Always a welcome neighbor, Jerry loved tools, motors, and building and repairing things. He spent 20-year careers at Braniff International Airways and Northwest Airlines, ultimately specializing in hydraulics. Once retired, you could find him at the American Legion, North Central Antique Tractor Club events, enjoying time with family and friends at his home, or working on a project out in the “shed”. An avid reader and life-long learner, Jerry also loved a quick wit, PBS, classical music, and any food spicy enough to make him sweat.