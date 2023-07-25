Gary A. Martin, 77

GRAND ISLAND — Gary A. Martin, 77, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the chapel of All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and United Veterans Honor Guard.

Family will be greeting friends and family an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date. Casual dress is requested.

Gary was born on February 11, 1946, in Genoa, the son of Chester and Ilona Martin. He graduated from high school in Edinburgh, Indiana. Gary served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967, serving much of that time in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On August 27, 1971, he was united in marriage to Cindy Raitt. This union was blessed with two children, Heather and Cain.

Gary worked for Union Pacific Railroad before going to work for Jackson Jordan (now Harsco Track Technologies) in 1978. He was the go-to person when it came to fixing railroad tracks and running the equipment. His job also required him to travel many weeks out of each year. He covered a territory all the way down to Texas, over to California and back to Nebraska.

Despite being “on the road” for work all the time, he loved to take “drives” when home. His family liked to joke with him about how he always wanted to take the “scenic route” during these “drives” which made them much longer than they needed to be.

He retired after more than 38 years of service. Throughout his journey, Gary enjoyed collecting and shooting guns, riding motorcycles, cars, reading true crime and western books as well as taking up golf later in life. Because of his love of flying, he also learned how to fly ultralight aircraft.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Cindy; his daughter, Heather Dubas of Auroral his son, Cain (Erin) Martin of Lincoln; a son-in-law, Keith Dubas; his grandchildren, Tyler (Claire) Dubas, Dylan Dubas, Drake Martin and Blair Martin; a great grandson, Knox Dubas; and his siblings, Joy Small, Chester Martin and Kim Grage.

He is preceded in death by his parents and special uncle, Dale Martin.