Gary Billesbach, 66

SARASOTA, Fla. — Gary Billesbach, 66, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on August 21, 2023.

Private services will be planned in Sarasota at a later date.

Gary was born in Grand Island on April 6, 1957, to Dale and Maryan (Martin) Billesbach. The family moved from Grand Island when Gary was 5; but returned when he was a junior in high school.

On December 30, 1983, Gary married the love of his life, Laine Reason. They had a son, Sam, who was born on October 10, 1989. Gary and Laine lived in Lincoln all of their married life until they retired and moved to Sarasota in 2022.

Those left to cherish Gary’s memory are his wife, Laine, and son, Sam, of Sarasota; his mother, Maryan Billesbach, and sister, Janet Billesbach, of Grand Island; a brother, David (Jamie) Billesbach, of Buena Vista, Colorado; his mother-in-law, Marilynn Reason, of Sarasota; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Margie) Reason of Boston and Rex (Krista) Reason of Omaha; and aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Billesbach; his father-in-law, Robert Reason; and a brother-in-law, Richard Reason.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Disabled American Veterans.