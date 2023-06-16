Gary D. Rosacker, 72

GRAND ISLAND — Gary D. Rosacker, 72, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, with his loving family at his side.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Livestreaming will be available on the church’s Facebook page. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bosselman Conference Center at Fonner Park. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to either Central Nebraska Humane Society or the Jeffrey Rosacker Scholarship Endowment.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

More details will appear later.