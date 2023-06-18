Gary D. Rosacker, 72

GRAND ISLAND — Gary D. Rosacker, 72, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, with his loving family at his side.

Born September 7, 1950, in Omaha, Nebraska, Gary was the second son of Warren and Shirley (Bull) Rosacker, and subsequently the older brother of two younger sisters. He was raised in Tekamah, graduating from Tekamah High School class of 1968.

Gary looked back fondly on his youth in eastern Nebraska, often reminiscing about freely playing with friends and cousins, in and out of town, in barns, along the banks of the Missouri River, and climbing anything he could.

Tall, slender and athletic, Gary played many sports, excelling in basketball and baseball, a sport for which he maintained a life-long affection. He received his Bachelor of Education degree from Midland Lutheran College in 1973. Gary taught school for two years before returning to further his education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, receiving his Master’s in Industrial Psychology in 1978. He moved to Grand Island that same year and began working for Chief Industries.

In March 20, 1982, he was united in marriage to Linda Hayworth. This union was blessed with two sons, Christopher and Jeffrey. Gary went to work for Federated Insurance and later, Stephens-Ryder-McCue Insurance agency. He became partner with the company now known as Ryder Rosacker McCue & Huston in 1986, where he would lead the insurance agency for nearly four decades, much of which was as its president.

Gary’s intelligence and deep personal care for the staff of the agency and his clients led to many enduring friendships that extended well beyond the professional setting.

Gary was deeply involved in his community. In addition to participating in his sons’ activities, his community involvements were many, including serving on the boards of Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska, the Heartland United Way, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation and Fonner Park, as well as active involvement with his church.

He also served numerous roles beyond serving on boards and was a generous contributor of many charitable causes, but often preferred to go unrecognized and work behind the scenes. Gary was a lifelong Lutheran, baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Benson, confirmed at Tekamah Emmanuel Lutheran Church, and was a member at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island for more than four decades.

Gary lived and loved life to its fullest. Some of his enjoyments included golf, scuba diving, sky-diving, baseball, basketball, riding his four wheelers/ATVs, as well as being an adventurous and avid traveler. He had a deep love of music and a beautiful singing voice. He was a life-long reader who was always working his way through one or more books at a time. He enjoyed many literary genres, foremost of which was a deep fascination with history.

He is also known for his quick wit and love of storytelling, both of which he used to share a laugh with everyone he met. Gary was a compassionate animal lover, most notably of dogs, of which he cared for many in his life. He had an unparalleled ability to make quick and lasting friendships because of his kindness, humor, and genuine compassion for all those he met. He continued to acquire new, devoted friends even as he neared the end of his life. Above all though, Gary cherished family and was an adoring father and grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Linda; a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Dana Rosacker of Grand Island and their sons, Warren, Charles, and Frederick; a brother, David (Melissa) Rosacker of Omaha; and sisters, Jeanne (Ron) Crumly of Page, Nebraska, and Nancy Rosacker of Neligh, Nebraska. Other survivors are his mother-in-law, Jerane Hayworth; brothers-in-law, Greg (Beth) Hayworth and Craig Groff; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

Gary’s death came after a decade of battling cancer, in which he demonstrated endless bravery, unyielding optimism, and unwavering grace.

He is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey; his parents, Warren and Shirley Rosacker; his stepmother, Esther Rosacker; his father-in-law, Ronald Hayworth; and a sister-in-law, Stacy Groff.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements following Gary’s passing.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bosselman Conference Center at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Pastor Jeff Pedersen will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on the church’s Facebook page. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either the Central Nebraska Humane Society or the Jeffrey Rosacker Endowed Fund at the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation to help students access mental health services.