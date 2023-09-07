Gary Dean Sears, 75

GRAND ISLAND — Gary Dean Sears, 75, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully at his home on September 2, 2023.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Casual clothing is requested for the service, Dean would want everyone to be comfortable.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 11, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Voice for Companion Animals or to a charity of choice.

Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.