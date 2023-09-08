Gary “Dean” Sears, 75

GRAND ISLAND — Gary Dean Sears, 75, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully at home September 2, 2023.

A Celebration of Life, led by Dan Naranjo, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Friends will gather at the Alda Community Center immediately following. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Please drive your favorite car and wear your favorite attire.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 11, at All Faiths.

Memorials are suggested to Voice for Companion Animals. Condolences may be left and the full obituary may be viewed at www.giallfaiths.com.

Dean was born December 23, 1947, in Stockton, California, to John Beauford and Christine Pauline (Hauf) Sears. When he was a toddler, the family moved to Grand Island. He graduated from Northwest High School in 1966.

On May 3, 1969, he married Connie Embrey at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. They were blessed with three children.

Dean dedicated his 45-year career to Chief Industries, retiring in 2012 as General Manager of Chief Construction.

Dean is survived by his beloved wife, Connie; his children, Carrie Sears (Duane) Kohles of Grand Island, John (Jenny) Sears of Westcliffe, Colorado, and Collette (Albert) VanBorkum of Lake McConaughy; and 11 grandchildren, Grant, Wyatt, Ava, Brendan, Karsen, Marshall, Hudson, Madilyn, Grace, Emily and John.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws and numerous aunts and uncles.