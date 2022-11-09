Gary Ebel, 74

Gary H. Ebel, 74, of Grand Island, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at CHI-Health St. Francis.

Memorials services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Gathering of Friends and Family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Gary was born on Feb. 28, 1948, in Columbus, son of Harold H. and Verona R (Janicek) Ebel.

He grew up in Columbus where he was a member of the final graduating class of Saint Bonaventure High School in 1966. He attended Kearney State College. On April 11, 1969, Gary was united in marriage to Linda Farnham. This union was blessed with children, Stephanie and Tina.

For the last 58 years, Gary poured his heart and soul into his work while employed in retail. At age 16, he began his retail journey at JCPenney's in Columbus. When he moved to Grand Island, he managed Skagway for nearly 25 years and then served many leadership roles in his 20 years at Wal-Mart. Gary was a favorite manager to his many employees and customers. The highlight of his day was to greet anyone he encountered with a smile and a “hi, how ya doin” while working or just out and about.

Gary was a current member of the NRA and Arbor Day Foundation. He also enjoyed his membership at the Saddle Club and was a past member of The Chamber of Commerce. Gary was an Eagle Scout. He spent many hours caring for his yard and garden. He welcomed many birds, his favorites were the cardinal couple. He enjoyed the opossum family that occasionally appeared on the deck. Gary loved the company of his dogs Mugsy, Hannah, Sophie, Maggie, Miles and Penny; and cats Mittens, Sterling and Ethel. He enjoyed cooking a delicious prime rib rubbed with his “secret seasoning,” reading his magazines (Time was his favorite), the daily paper from the driveway, and The World Herald from the store. Gary enjoyed chauffeuring Linda to her quilt shopping excursions and eventually became a shopper himself. His wit and humming melody “buh buh bummmm” will be missed by his family.

His memory is cherished by his wife of 53 years, Linda Ebel; his daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Trey Horton and their children, Jacob and Kendyl, of Castle Pines, Colo; his daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Chris Fagan and their children, Connor and Carson of Greeley, Colo; and brother, Rick (Geri) Ebel of Columbus; sisters, Connie Hauk of Big Pine Key, Fla., Annette Miller of McKinney, Texas, and Canice (Lavern) Kobus of Lincoln: many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Penny.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Verona Ebel.

