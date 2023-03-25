Gary Howell, 81

AURORA — Gary Howell, age 81, of Aurora, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home.

A Graveside Service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the Aurora Cemetery. Pastor Justin Smith will officiate.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service on at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date.

Gary Eugene Howell, the son of Leslie Robert and Clara Beulah (Keen) Howell, was born at McCook on March 11, 1942, and passed away in Aurora on March 24, 2023, at the age of 81.

He grew up in McCook and graduated from McCook High School in 1960, where he participated in sports and M Club. Gary attended McCook Junior College and Central Community College in Hastings for Electrical.

On July 29, 1962, he was united in marriage to Deloris Jane Larington at McCook. They had three sons: Randy, Mike and Kelly. Gary's work history included at Southern Public Power from 1965-73; McCook Public from 1961-65 as an RA; Gary's Electric in Aurora from 1972-79; Crescent Electric in Grand Island from 1979-1996; ECI Electric from 1997-2000. After retiring he took part-time security jobs with Blue Knight Security. Deloris passed away on June 24, 2022.

Gary's hobbies included fishing, working on cars and later on painting and art. He collected cars and worked on cars with his wife and Benny Hill. Gary was a volunteer with the fire department for 7 years. Gary was a baseball coach 2 years for Legion ball and 19 years in McCook and Aurora.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three sons, Randy (Sue) Howell of York, Mike (Lisa) Howell of Polk and Kelly (Carrie) Howell of Kearney; nine grandsons and four granddaughters, Isaac (Jewel) Howell, Keenan Howell, Quentin (Taylor) Howell, Hannah Howell, Tanner Howell, Gordona Howell, Allie Howell, Colin Howell, Raymond Howell, Rax Howell, Reece Howell, Rhea Howell and Jay Kliewer; and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived two sisters, Waverly Couse and Bonna Walker and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: infant granddaughter, Sheila Ann Howell; brother, Raymond Howell and sister, Evelyn Haagg.