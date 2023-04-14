Gary L. Langley, 80

GRAND ISLAND - Gary L. Langley, 80 of Grand Island, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at CHI Health-St. Francis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday April 18 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Entombment of ashes will be in the Grand Island Cemetery Columbarium. Memorials are suggested to the youth bowling league.

Gary was born on December 17, 1942 in Hugoton, Kansas the son of Harvey and Marcia (Hamilton) Langley. He was raised and received his education in Hugoton and graduated from Fort Hays State College. He married Kathy Peterson and later Barbara Mustain.

Later in life Gary met the love of his life, Becky Kamprath. They spent many years together. Gary was employed by Mutual of Omaha, then he became a partner for the Insurance Group. He retired as a self-employed insurance agent. Some of his enjoyments included fishing, bowling and he and Becky loved traveling.

Survivors include daughters, Jennifer Cataldo of Chicago and Jody Williams of Bartlesville, OK; Becky's three daughters and his brother, Rodney Langley of Texas.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Becky Kamprath and his parents.