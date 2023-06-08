Gary L. Pearce, 77

GRAND ISLAND — Gary L. Pearce, 77, of Grand Island, passed away from heart complications on June 6, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. His wife of 54 years, Irene D. Pearce (Siuda), along with friends, were by his side.

Gary was born in Kearney on July 10, 1945, to Walter E. and Margaret A. (McCredie) Pearce. The family moved to Grand Island during his early childhood years. Gary graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1964. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1968 during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Adak, Alaska, and Long Beach Naval Shipyard. He was honorably discharged in 1968. He had a long career with the Union Pacific Railroad starting as a telegrapher and then as a clerk. He worked in Grand Island, St. Louis, Missouri, and Omaha, before retiring in 2005.

Gary loved spending time at his grandparents’ farm while growing up. He loved animals and was always sneaking treats to friends’ pets. He loved to garden, do yard work and cut wood. He will be especially remembered for his generosity to family and friends. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, Irene D. Pearce; special friends, Dennis and Jacki Ryba; and nieces, nephews and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Pearce and Margaret Pearce; and two brothers, Charles Pearce and Donald Pearce.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Funeral services will follow at 10:30. Father Marty Egging will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

All family and friends are welcome to a lunch at the funeral home following the burial.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

