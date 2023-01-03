 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Peace, 57

Gary Lino Peace, 57, of Grand Island, entered the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Gary heroically fought glioblastoma (brain cancer) for more than five years, surpassing the 9-12 month prognosis given to him on Oct. 16, 2017.

Services in Gary's honor will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2022, at All Faiths Funeral Home. he Rev. Richard Piontkowski will be the celebrant. Family requests casual or Husker apparel.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service; the Rosary will follow at 2:30.

Following his services there will be a Celebration of Life beginning at 5 p.m. at the Huddle Lounge in Westside Lanes, 112 Kaufman Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later distribution to Glioblastoma research and family/caregiver support organizations.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

