OMAHA - Gary Richard Dunham, 55, of Omaha, Nebraska died at his home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father David Fulton officiating. Rosary will be Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the church. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Gary was born on April 30, 1967 to Richard and Karen (Kluck) Dunham in Central City, Nebraska. He grew up in Central City and attended Central City High School, graduating in 1985. He then attended University of Nebraska at Kearney receiving his Bachelors and Masters Degrees. Gary also attended the University of Northern Iowa. When Gary was younger, he was involved in scouting with his family and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a lifeguard and managed the Central City Swimming Pool. After receiving his Master's degree, he worked as the director of the residence life at Northern Iowa. He moved to Omaha and became involved in the restaurant industry including the Garden Café, Farmhouse Café and the Winery. Gary developed a great love for food and cooking. He was always looking for and trying new recipes. He also loved Las Vegas and made many trips there with friends and family throughout his life. Gary had a knack for crafts and decorating. He spent a lot of his time on things for his home. One of the things he will be remembered most by his family is for the hand made Christmas presents he made every year that obviously took so much time, thought, and love to create. They meant so much more than any purchased gift would have. He loved his family and could always be counted on when he was needed. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his brother- James and Monica Dunham of Aurora, NE; nephew – Bryan Dunham of Central City, NE; niece- Katie Dunham of Aurora, NE; step nieces and nephews- Gabriel Thompson, Joseph Thompson, Garry Thompson, Monica Martinez, and Jose “JJ'” Garcia.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.