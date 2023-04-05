Gary Salpas, 44

WOOD RIVER — Gary Lee Salpas, 44, of Wood River, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023. Gary gave the gift of life to many through donation of his tissue.

Memorial service and a celebration of Gary's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial of ashes will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

A gathering of friends and family will be at the funeral home from 9:30 until the time of the service. Gary's family has requested casual be worn to service and visitation.

Gary was born Feb. 5, 1979, in Grand Island, the son of Gus and Karen (Pyles) Salpas. He grew up in Grand Island and attended Northwest High School.

On Sept. 9, 2006, Gary married Elizabeth Iverson. He was employed by Diamond Plastics Corp. before his current employment with Hesselgesser Electric Motors Service, Inc.

Gary was very creative and should have opened his own woodworking business. He made many artistic, original pieces which he had given to friends and family. He especially loved grilling out, and Sunday dinners were his specialty.

Those to cherish his memory include his brother, Kevin (Kelly) Salpas; sister, Kim Salpas; nieces and nephews, Brianna, Alissa, Alexander, Brandon, Jaden, Addie, Akazzia, Kedrek and Mikkena; great-nieces and nephews, Kaidyn, Aaliyah, Adam, Daniel, Nevaeh and Aiden; and Elizabeth's children, Kayden, Shunte and Lacey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

