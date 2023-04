Gary Salpas, 44

WOOD RIVER — Gary L. Salpas, 44, of Wood River, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Memorial service and celebration of Gary's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial of ashes will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

A gathering of friends and family will be at the funeral home from 9:30 until the time of the service.

More details will follow.