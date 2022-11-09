Gary Spilger, 90
ST. PAUL — Gary A. Spilger, 90, of St. Paul, died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will follow.
Gary Spilger, 90
ST. PAUL — Gary A. Spilger, 90, of St. Paul, died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will follow.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.