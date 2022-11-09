 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Spilger

Gary Spilger, 90

ST. PAUL — Gary A. Spilger, 90, of St. Paul, died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will follow.

