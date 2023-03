Gary Valasek, 88

Gary E. Valasek, 88, of Grand Island, passed away March 25, 2023, surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 also at the funeral home. More information to follow.