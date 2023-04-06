Gary Valasek, 88

Gary E. Valasek, 88, of Grand Island, passed away March 25, 2023, surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 also at the funeral home.

Gary was born on Jan. 21, 1935, in Springdale township east of Ord, to Bill and Cecil (Scott) Valasek. He was raised on the family farm in Davis Creek, south of Ord, and graduated from Ord High School in 1952.

On May 15, 1957, Gary was united in marriage to Mary Grace Sharp in Wray, Colo. Seven children were blessed into this marriage. The family remained in Davis Creek until 1969 when they moved to Grand Island. Gary was a distributor for Amway for over 50 years.

Gary was a member of the Eagles Club, served as President of the School Board for District 38, and President of the Grand Island Northwest High School Boosters Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed welding and stock car races. He was the “Master” of garage sales, and always had a tractor, even after he stopped farming.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary; children, Ricky Valasek of Irving, Texas, Randy Valasek of Cairo, Rod (Julie) Valasek of Grand Island, Ranita (James) Hallum of Arlington, Texas, Ralisa (Mike) Leaman of Doniphan, Ragina (Jimmy) McKinney of Roanoke, Texas; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and one more on the way; sister, Carolyn (Marv) Witherwax of Ord; and sisters-in-law, Carla (Darwin) Larson, and Karen Sharp.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Robby; brothers, Gerald “Bud” (Elnora), Harold (Alma); daughter-in-law, Norine; his parents-in-law; and brothers-in-law, Jim, Butch, and Bill Sharp.

Special thanks to Dr. Erich Fruehling for your professionalism, friendship, and love.

Memorials are suggested to the Grace Foundation, the Shriners, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Online condolences and livestreaming of the service may be found at www.giallfaiths.com.