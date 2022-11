Gayle Nunnenkamp, 72

Gayle Ann (Pieper) Nunnenkamp, 72, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, unexpectedly at her home.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Apfel Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home.