Gene Schuyler, 71

DURANGO, Colo. — Gene R. Schuyler, 71, of Durango, Colo., passed away on July 21, 2022, in Durango, Colo.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Gene was born on Sept. 10, 1950, son of Aden and Letitia Schuyler. He attended Newell Grade School, Walnut Middle School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1969. He attended Hastings Community College along with his brother. Gene enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany before his honorable discharge.

Gene was employed for the Omaha Housing Authority before he moved near Durango, Colo. He loved being surrounded by the Rocky Mountains.

Gene is survived by his brother, Dennis (Kaye) Schuyler of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Anphon Schuyler of Durango, Colo; nieces, Amy Lauritsen of Lincoln and Kingkaeo Reed of Durango, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry Schuyler.