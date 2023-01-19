Genevieve Rose, 101

Genevieve D. Rose, 101, of Grand Island, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Tiffany Square Care Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Joseph Broudou will be the celebrant assisted by Deacon John Farlee. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, a Catholic Daughters rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cathedral to support Seminarians, or Catholic Daughter of Americas, Court Ave Maria #1263. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Gen's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Genevieve was born June 16, 1921, in Grand Island. She was one of seven children born to Peter V. and Mary Catherine (Thiele) Rose. Gen grew up in Grand Island graduating from St. Mary's School in 1939. She lived one year in Salina, Kan. She returned to Grand Island and was secretary for Gordon Shattuck, the architect who designed Dodge School. Her favorite job was the three years working as a ticket sales clerk for the U.P.R.R. For 36 years, Gen was a secretary for Island Supply Company, retiring in 1984.

Gen enjoyed bowling in her younger days, sudoku and crossword puzzles.

She was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral, serving on its Finance Committee for nine years, a 72-year member of Catholic Daughter of Americas, Court Ave Marie #1263, serving as court Regent in 1954-1955, and in later years as Treasurer. As with anything…Gen said, “you get out of it as much as you put in.”

She is survived by her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clement Rose; sisters, Mary Walsh, Victoria Uphoff, R. Carmelita Edwards, Kathryn Adams, and Veronica McIntyre; and several nieces and nephews.