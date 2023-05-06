George A. Vlach, 81

George A. Vlach, 81, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, at Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. Monday until service time at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Vlach of Grand Island; two sons, Marty Vlach of Grand Island and Lee (Trish) Vlach of Auburn, Nebraska;a daughter, Shannon Vlach-Smelker of Grand Island; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one brother, Ron Vlach; and one sister, Florence Jacobsen.

