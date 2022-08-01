George Dethlefs, 75

DANNEBROG – George Henry Dethlefs, 75, of Dannebrog, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Robert W. Carlson will officiate. Burial will be in the Kelso Cemetery near Farwell, with graveside military honors by Mickelsen – Larkowski American Legion Post 241 of Dannebrog and the U.S. Armey Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.