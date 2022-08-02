George Dethlefs, 75

DANNEBROG – George Henry Dethlefs, 75, of Dannebrog, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Robert W. Carlson will officiate. Burial will be in the Kelso Cemetery near Farwell, with graveside military honors by Mickelsen – Larkowski American Legion Post 241 of Dannebrog and the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team.

George was born on Feb. 25, 1947, in Ashton, the son of Rueben and Mildred (Jensen) Dethlefs. He graduated from Ashton High School in 1965.

George served in the United States Army from April 1966 to April 1968. George worked various jobs throughout his career including being a fireman for the city of Grand Island, a passion he continued as a volunteer for the Boelus Fire Department until his death. George had his own businesses including scrap iron and concrete work. He was employed at MRL Crane and then at Central Nebraska Transload until his retirement.

George was united in marriage to Sandra Wright and had one son Russel. He later married Teri Alexander and had two daughters, Kelli and Kerri. On April 24, 2005, he married the love of his life, Beverly (Nelson) Harris and added five additional children who were proud to call him Dad. He and Beverly made their home just outside of Dannebrog on 23 acres that they named “Oak Creek Paradise”.

He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Nysted and was an active member of Mickelsen – Larkowski American Legion Post 241 of Dannebrog and the Boelus Volunteer Fire Department.

George was a true outdoorsman with a love for hunting and fishing. He was a kind and caring person with a great sense of humor. He had an endless list of very dear friends that meant the world to him. He was the type of person that if something needed done, he knew how to do it.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 17 years, Beverly Dethlefs of Dannebrog; three sons, Russel (Liz) Dethlefs of Lincoln, Jeff (Tammy) Wissing of St. Paul and Randy Wissing of Lincoln; four daughters, Kelli (Matt) Greathouse of Giltner, Michaela (Jill) Bahensky of Lincoln, Shirley (Gregg) Schultz of Grand Island and Candy (Jon) Jakubowski of Ashton; he was loved by 21 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Audrey) Dethlefs of Brule; sister-in-law, Deloris Dethlefs of Ravenna; and sister, Dee (John) Jerabek of Ashton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leonard Dethlefs.

