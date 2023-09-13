Gerald D. Bryant, 98

GRAND ISLAND — Gerald D. “Jerry” Bryant, 98, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from COVID complications.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Pastor Bill Pavuk will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Gerald Dale “Jerry” Bryant was born May 28, 1925, in Beaver City, Neb., to Gail S. and Clara V. (Smith) Bryant.

He graduated in 1947 from McCook Junior College with a teaching certificate. He received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in elementary school administration from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He taught in McCook Public Schools for four years and moved to Grand Island in 1952. He was a teacher at Jefferson Elementary School for three years and principal there from 1955 to 1960.

Mr. Bryant married Joyce (Geddes) Bryant on June 4, 1955, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

He became an elementary school curriculum coordinator for Grand Island Public Schools in 1960 and continued in that position for 15 years. In 1975, he was named assistant superintendent for Grand Island Public Schools and retired in 1987 after a 39-year career. For his work in education, he received numerous awards and was very active in state and national education associations.

Survivors include three children, Lee (Rae) Bryant of Houston, Texas; Jay (Gina) Bryant of Rockford, Ill.; Carol Bryant of Grand Island; one brother, Bill (Norma Lea) Bryant of Curtis; one sister, Doris Whitacre of Kearney; three grandchildren, Jeff (Shivani) Bryant, of Austin, Texas, Emma (Chris) Devaney, of Rockford, Ill.; and Isabel Bryant, Rockford; one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, in 2012 and six siblings.

Memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church; the Gerald D. Bryant Scholarship or the Geddes-Bryant Family Scholarship at the Grand Island Education Foundation; Grand Island Public Library Foundation; or the donor’s choice.

Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.