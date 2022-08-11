Gerald ‘Jerry' Beck, 69

CENTRAL CITY — Gerald Lee “Jerry” Beck, 69, of Central City, died at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Funeral services are to be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Community Bible Church in Central City with Pastor Dale Janzen officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 f at the church. Interment will be held at the Bureau Cemetery near Pierce Chapel in rural Clarks.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years; Linda of Central City, his children; Jason Beck of Utica, Jenni Hinkle of Palmer, Joshua (Sweeyee) Beck of Lincoln, Katie (Alex) Batenhorst of Gretna, Casey Beck of Central City, and Carrie (Ryan) Paup of Grand Island; his siblings, John Beck of Broomfield, Colo., and Charlene Beck of Arvada, Colo; his in-laws, Gene (Jody) Kisling of Plymouth; his uncle, Deryel (Paula) Beck of Clarks; aunt, Rose Irvine of St. Paul; his many cousins and dear friends; and his nine grandchildren (and one on the way); Jazmine (Jacob) Dagel, Jayle Hinkle and fiancée Julie, Justiss Hinkle, Jakoeby Catlett, Zoe Beck, Emma Batenhorst, Madeline Beck, and Ryker and Carson Paup.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandchild, Isaac Beck.Beck.