Gerald R. Dugan, 69

GREELEY — Gerald R. Dugan, 69, of Greeley, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, as a result of a farm accident south of Greeley.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Greeley Sacred Heart Church. Father Antony Thekkekara will be the Celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Greeley.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church with Sharing of Memories at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice to be designated at a later date. T.J. Finn & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald was born on November 6, 1953, to James and RoseMary (Smith) Dugan. After graduating, Gerald worked on the family farm, which he dedicated his life to. He was a talented athlete who loved football, boxing, softball, and track. He loved music, stand-up comedy, telling jokes and sharing old stories. He was the happiest when spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lea Ann (Nielsen), his six children and their spouses, Amy and Scott Gonsior, Angie and Troy Liming, A.J. and Kyle Lee, James “Scotty” and Brittany Dugan, Autumn and Jesse Ambler, and Ashley and Evan Connell; as well as his brother, Denny Dugan and his wife, Regina, whom he served as a father figure. Gerald was the most loving, playful and devoted “PaPa” to 18 grandchildren (with another on the way), Keith Dugan (24), Tresden Gerald (20), Teagan (18), Terrick (16), Brynn (19), Bralen (19), Beckett (13), Rhen (1), Kayla (22), Krista (19), Karter (18), Kennedy (14), Bentleigh (13), Drexon (12), Drayton (9), Berkany (6), Jed (2), and Sawyer (2).

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Amber Elizabeth and Amber Michelle; a brother, Marty; and infant brother, Mark A.; and his parents-in-law.

While Gerald left us far too soon, the impact he had on his family and those that were lucky enough to know him will be felt for years to come. His love for his family and friends is something that cannot be replicated, only imitated. He was our world. Life will never be the same. Only peace we find in this moment is knowing that he went the way he would have wanted — in a tractor.

To the man who taught us:

- the value of hard work and earning respect;

- how to enjoy the small moments together;

- family is everything;

- to live life to the fullest;

- to dance in the kitchen;

- to stay up until sunrise listening to music;

- how to laugh until you cry;

- how to drive a stick shift;

- how to keep your calm when working cattle;

- how to play goofy clues;

- how to fix anything with duct tape, WD40, superglue, or chapstick;

- how to properly mix a Jameson, Rockstar lemonade, and Diet Mountain Dew;

- the emphasis that could only be provided by a properly placed cuss word; and

- how to love.

Damn, you were good looking. We love you. This isn’t goodbye; see you when I see you.