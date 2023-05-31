Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Geraldine L. Foreman, 91

GRAND ISLAND — Geraldine “Jerre” L. Foreman, 91, of Grand Island, Nebraska, was called to her Heavenly Home on May 26, 2023. She left this world peacefully, with her daughter by her side, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Evangelical Free Church in Grand Island. Pastor Donald Adams will officiate. Graveside services will follow at the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children’s Home. All Faiths Funeral home is entrusted with arrangements.

Jerre was born October 1, 1931, in Clarinda, Iowa, to Claude “Stew” W. and Hope L. (Keener) Oyster. She moved to Grand Island with her family in 1942. Jerre graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1950. After graduation, she worked for Meyer’s Jewelry in downtown Grand Island. On August 29, 1952, Jerre was united in marriage to Robert D. “Bob” Foreman. The couple made Grand Island their home for the remainder of their lives.

Jerre and Bob welcomed two children into their lives, Matthew “Matt” and Courtney; both were adopted from the Nebraska Children’s Home.

After raising her children, Jerre worked for Nash Finch in the sign department and later as manager of the Nash Finch Credit Union (NAFCO).

Several years later, she was hired as a Public Relations Representative for Amigo’s Restaurant and remained with them for 10 years. In this role, she proved what we had all known for many years, Jerre “knew no strangers”. She loved people and had a gift for making people feel important and needed. She could identify over 1,000 customers by name. Jerre traveled around Nebraska and surrounding states to assist with staff training in new stores.

After retiring from Amigo’s, Jerre went to work for the Grand Island Public School Lunch Program.

Jerre was a member of the Evangelical Free Church. She served on the Singing Christmas Tree Committee for six years. She enjoyed music, playing percussion in the Senior High School Band, followed by 39 years with the Grand Island City Band. She also played percussion with the Church Worship Team for 22 years, finally retiring from the team in 2014.

Throughout her life, Jerre was an avid sports fan, including both watching and playing sports. She participated in softball, basketball, volleyball, racquetball, tennis, golf and snow skiing. She especially loved traveling around to cheer on her grandchildren, as they participated in high school and college sports.

Jerre’s other activities included PR for the All American Singers, member of the Interfaith Choir, and member of the Widows and Orphans Club. She enjoyed designing windows, lamps and other items out of stained glass. In addition to her volunteer church activities, she gave back to the community by volunteering for the Grand Island Little Theater (GILT) and the Cancer Treatment Center.

Jerre was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; and her brother, Duane A. Oyster.

She is survived by her children, Matt (Tessa) Foreman of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Courtney (Duane) Fuller of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Katherine (Brandon) Checketts of Athens, Georgia, Lindsey Fuller of Redondo Beach, California, Danae (Alex) Contino of Lincoln, Joshua Fuller of Hastings, Nebraska, and Jordan (Vanessa) Fuller of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.