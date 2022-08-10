Geraldine Kaiser, 92

CENTRAL CITY — Geraldine M. Kaiser, 92, of Central City, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at Cottonwood Estates in Central City.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Central City with Pastor Richard Kothe officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 at the church. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Geraldine was born on Jan. 19, 1930, to Ernest and Ella (Langston) Gleason. She grew up in rural Merrick County and graduated from Central City High School in 1947. She was married Sept. 12, 1948, to Roy Vern Kaiser at Fairview Methodist Church. Roy and Geraldine then transferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Central City in February 1949. For many years she taught Sunday School, taught sixth grade confirmation class, was an active member of the Ladies Guild and was the church historian. She was also a member of the Friendship Club while living on the farm.

Roy and Geraldine raised six sons and two daughters while living on the same farm for thirty-eight years. In 1987, they moved into Central City. Roy passed away June 11, 1992. Geraldine then moved into a town home in January of 2006.

Geraldine loved music, reading, sewing, crocheting, making quilts, and loved doing embroidery work, which she learned from her mother. She was an avid scrapbooker, making photo albums for each of her children and always kept up the family Genealogy. She also loved caring for her flower gardens. She enjoyed sharing flowers with friends and family. Often times, she would share her flowers on the altar at church. Geraldine loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She proudly displayed their pictures in her home. For twenty years she worked part time at the public library in Central City and was very active with the Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by her seven children, Roger (Elsa) Kaiser of Firth, Norman Kaiser of Central City, Keith (Teresa) Kaiser of Bellevue, Brian (Lynda) Kaiser of Owasso, Okla., Teresa (Mark) Workman of Highlands Ranch, Co., Evan (Jackie) Kaiser of Fairmont, Okla., and Susan (Chuck) Shipley of Peoria, Ariz; daughter-in-law, Kathy Kaiser of Geneva; 17 grandchildren, 12 of whom are married; and 14 twenty-four great-grandchildren.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Dwayne; her brothers, Harold (Alma) Gleason, Gerald (Delores) Gleason; sisters, Dorothy (Harold) Ferguson, Erma (Dean) Kyes, Audrey (Vernie) Smith; an infant sister, Marjorie Elaine; and four great-grandchildren.