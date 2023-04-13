LINCOLN - Glen R. Green, 95, of Lincoln, passed away April 10, 2023. Born September 13, 1927. Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Rosary beginning at 1:30 PM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (703 Main St. Milligan, NE). Visitation: Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street, Lincoln). Inurnment with Military Honors following Mass at the Bohemian National Cemetery, Milligan, NE. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences: bmlfh.com