DINIPHAN - Glenda J. (Powers) Leininger, of Doniphan, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 79.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at the Doniphan United Methodist Church. The Rev. Scott Evans will officiate. Cremation will take place following the services.

Visitation will be from 4-6 PM on Sunday at the Doniphan United Methodist Church. Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island is assisting the family. Committal of the cremains will be in Cedarview Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Doniphan United Methodist Church or the family to be used at their discretion.

Glenda was born August 21, 1943, at Alda to Glenn D. and Lorraine J. (Basnett) Powers. She grew up and attended K-9 school in Alda and high school in Wood River, graduating in 1960. She then attended business school in Grand Island.

Glenda married Jay E. Leininger on August 18, 1963, at Grand Island. The couple made their home in Doniphan, then moved to a farm near Polk. They returned to Doniphan in 1973, where Glenda remained up until her death.

Glenda worked in medical billing for the Grand Island Clinic for 38 years, retiring in June 2005.

Her family and her faith were two of her most important passions. Grandma “G” loved her grandchildren and was looking forward to the arrival of her first great-grandchild in June.

Glenda was a member the Nebraska Association of Medical Assistants and the Doniphan United Methodist Church. Music was a very important part of her church life, singing with the choir and praise team, and also providing accompaniment on the piano and keyboard.

She loved life, gardening, her family, church family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Our family, the community and world lost a beautiful person. Remember her heart, her smile and her love.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly S. (Kevin) Hennecke of Adams, and Kelly J. Stolzer (Brett Taubenhem) of Hickman; six grandchildren, Dylan (Haley) Stolzer of Lincoln, Brandon Stolzer (Paula Angel) of Hickman, Mason Stolzer of Hickman; Hannah Hennecke of Adams, Austin Hennecke of Adams, Zachary Hennecke of Adams, , brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Carrie Powers of Alda; and sister, Judy Kroeger of Ft. Collins, Colo.; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Mary) Kroeger, Shelley (Kennedy) Skutchan, Troy and Joni Powers (Hayden and Lane), and Terri Powers Palu (Avery and Halle).

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jay E. Leininger in 2000; son-in-law, Douglas A. Vaske; and brother-in-law, Roger B. Kroeger.

