Glenn Whitehead, 58

Glenn Eugene Whitehead, 58, of Grand Island, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

There will be a visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

Glenn was born Nov. 25, 1963, in Grand Island, the son of Glenn and Annabelle Whitehead. He grew up in Grand Island. Following his graduation, he attended and graduated from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo. He then was employed with Bullet Weights Inc. in Alda. On Aug. 26, 1995, Glenn married Diana (Adams) Matero. Following their marriage, Glenn worked for Nebraska Public Power District until his death.

In the past, Glenn enjoyed deer hunting and was a member of National Rifle Association.

Survivors include his wife, Diana Whitehead; her sons, Anthony Matero of New York, N.Y., and Brian (Madison) Matero of Kona, Hawaii; brother, Robert (Mary) Shipley of Converse, Texas; and nephew, Brian Shipley of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

