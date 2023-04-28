Gloria Jean McCoun, 85

WOOD RIVER — Gloria Jean McCoun, 85, of Wood River, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Wood River. Pastor Jeff Iringo will officiate. Interment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Wood River. Memorials are suggested to the church and Wood River Fire and Rescue Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Gloria was born November 1, 1937, at Wood River to Vern and Rose (Dahlke) Boltz. She lived in Wood River until age 5, when the family moved to Grand Island. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1955.

Gloria was united in marriage to Merle J. McCoun on December 8, 1957, at Grand Island. The couple made their home in Grand Island and later moved to Wood River in 1965. Gloria worked for Northwestern Bell (later U.S. West) for 30 years, retiring in 1990.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Wood River and also a member of the Saddle Club. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family at their cabin at Sherman County Reservoir. Merle built the cabin in 1967 and they spent the next 50 years making memories with children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Cyndi McCoun of Republican City and Barry and Barb McCoun of Wood River; a daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Doug Roth of Cairo; grandchildren, Jennifer Blecha, Kristin and Chris Carroll, Sydney and Danny Koudele, Jack McCoun, Zachary Roth and Madalyn and Ethan Young, Bruce Williamson and family, Marc (Chelsea) Williamson and family and Dustin (Melissa) Williamson and family; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Blecha, Jericho Blecha, Camden Carroll, Crew Young, Reed Young, and soon to be arriving baby Koudele; two sisters: Verna Anderson, Karen Anderson; and a brother, Derald (Billie) Boltz.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merle McCoun; an infant daughter, Kimberly McCoun; a granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Williamson; great-granddaughter Goldie Carroll; and brother-in-law, Darrell Anderson.

Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com